Why Donald Trump Keeps Calling Women "Bloody"

This morning Trump tweeted that “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

This is an almost indecipherably incompetent piece of writing. However, we can certainly glean that Mika Brzezinski was gushing blood out of her pores.

None of this is true, of course. Here’s a picture Brian Stelter tweeted of Mika on the weekend in question, where she looks lovely and is notably blood free at Mar-A-Lago: