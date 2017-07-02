Embattled New Jersey governor Chris Christie shut down the state’s government early Saturday morning after he and Democratic assembly speaker Vincent Prieto failed to agree on a new budget. As a result, New Jersey’s state-run beaches, parks, and golf courses are closed on this Fourth of July weekend, ticking off confused would-be visitors across the state. Municipal parks are still open and the New Jersey transit system is still running, but non-emergency state offices and agencies have been shuttered and most state employees have been furloughed. Christie has called for a special legislative session on Saturday, but it’s not at all clear the impasse will be solved any time soon.
Christie Shuts Down N.J. Government, State Parks Closed
Seeded on Sun Jul 2, 2017 1:55 PM
