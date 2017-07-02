Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 197 Seeds: 5594 Comments: 78628 Since: Jan 2009

Merkley: Trump 'absolutely' tried to intimidate Comey | TheHill

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTheHill.com
Seeded on Sun Jul 2, 2017 5:10 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) told MSNBC on Friday that President Trump's tweet threatening James Comey with possible "tapes" of their meeting was "absolutely" an attempt to intimidate the former FBI director.

Asked by MSNBC's Nicole Wallace if he agreed with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) that the tweet constituted something more than a bluff, Merkley agreed that it did.

"Oh absolutely, it looks like an attempt at intimidation," Merkley said. "If you don't have tapes and you say that, you're obviously trying to persuade someone not to testify, and that wasn't the only time he's done that."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor