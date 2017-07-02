Merkley: Trump 'absolutely' tried to intimidate Comey | TheHill

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) told MSNBC on Friday that President Trump's tweet threatening James Comey with possible "tapes" of their meeting was "absolutely" an attempt to intimidate the former FBI director.

Asked by MSNBC's Nicole Wallace if he agreed with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) that the tweet constituted something more than a bluff, Merkley agreed that it did.

"Oh absolutely, it looks like an attempt at intimidation," Merkley said. "If you don't have tapes and you say that, you're obviously trying to persuade someone not to testify, and that wasn't the only time he's done that."