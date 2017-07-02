Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 197 Seeds: 5594 Comments: 78628 Since: Jan 2009

— The Vision Quest — The Seeker's Path to Communion with Creation - The Four Winds

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: thefourwinds.com
Seeded on Sun Jul 2, 2017 7:09 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

he vision quest is an age-old ritual for connecting with Spirit and our own deepest purpose. It is traditionally a solitary pilgrimage — similar to the retreats undertaken by Jesus and the Buddha — preceded in many cultures by fasting and meditation. The seeker then goes deep into the forest or another natural setting and opens to divine guidance.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor