Conservative Commentator Bill Kristol Likens Trump's Presidency to Fall of Roman Empire

Conservative analyst and commentator Bill Kristol said on Sunday that President Trump’s anti-Trump video tweet was “recapitulating the decline and fall of Rome.”

Earlier Sunday, POTUS tweeted a Reddit video clip altering a 2007 clip from Wrestlemania of the president and body-slamming and punching WWE CEO Vince McMahon, but with McMahon’s face replaced by a CNN logo.

The tweet has evoked harsh criticism from both sides of the aisle for its violent and angry imagery aimed at the press, which is referred to as the “fourth estate” of the government.