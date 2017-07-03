Newsvine

Reporter Threatened After Naming Trump's CNN-Wrestling Video Maker

A reporter says he discovered person who made the CNN-WWE video that President Trump tweeted over the weekend — and now he’s paying the price.

Jared Yates Sexton took to Twitter on Monday to detail threats that have been made against him.

Sexton, a journalist who teaches at Georgia Southern University, reported on Sunday that a Reddit user named “HanAssholeSolo” created the video that Trump tweeted. The same user also created an image identifying all of CNN’s Jewish employees.

Sexton started his 17-tweet description of what has taken place since he identified “HanAssholeSolo” by writing, “I’d like to give a little insight into what it’s like being a journalist in 2017 and why Trump’s rhetoric is incredibly dangerous.”

