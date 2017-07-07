Three former Michigan State University football players accused of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year have been dismissed from the university.
School spokesman Jason Cody said Thursday that Josh King, Donnie Corley Jr. and Demetric Vance were dismissed for violating the school's relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy. The three were dismissed from the team last month after criminal charges were made public.
Michigan State Dismisses Ex-Football Players Accused of Sexual Assault - NBC News
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Jul 7, 2017 2:44 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment