Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 199 Seeds: 5604 Comments: 78825 Since: Jan 2009

Michigan State Dismisses Ex-Football Players Accused of Sexual Assault - NBC News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNBCNews.com
Seeded on Fri Jul 7, 2017 2:44 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Three former Michigan State University football players accused of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year have been dismissed from the university.

School spokesman Jason Cody said Thursday that Josh King, Donnie Corley Jr. and Demetric Vance were dismissed for violating the school's relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy. The three were dismissed from the team last month after criminal charges were made public.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor