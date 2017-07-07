Female Tesla Employees Speak Out About Sexual Harassment

Back in March, a subgroup of Tesla employees devoted to health and wellness postponed plans for an ill-advised seminar on essential oils for female staff on International Women’s Day. (A Tesla spokesperson told Select All that the event was not organized by the company at large.) Around the same time, Tesla held a town-hall meeting, opening the floor for discussions, including, among other topics, conversations about the company’s potential sexual-harassment and gender-discrimination issues. (Founder and CEO Elon Musk was not in attendance.) More than 20 women spoke, The Guardian reports, citing catcalling and being dismissed by male superiors among several pervasive issues.