Wife of Ohio pastor accused of child sex trafficking resigns from youth services board

fter news broke that an Ohio woman was aware of her husband’s alleged sex trafficking of a minor but didn’t report him, that same woman has now resigned from her position on the Lucas County Child Services Board.

As the Toledo Blade reports, Laura Lloyd-Jenkins, a former administrator on the county’s child services board, resigned Thursday after they published a story alleging she knew about accusations that her husband, Rev. Cordell Jenkins, had engaged in the trafficking of a minor.