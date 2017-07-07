Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 199 Seeds: 5607 Comments: 78868 Since: Jan 2009

Wife of Ohio pastor accused of child sex trafficking resigns from youth services board

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Fri Jul 7, 2017 2:54 PM
Discuss:

fter news broke that an Ohio woman was aware of her husband’s alleged sex trafficking of a minor but didn’t report him, that same woman has now resigned from her position on the Lucas County Child Services Board.

As the Toledo Blade reports, Laura Lloyd-Jenkins, a former administrator on the county’s child services board, resigned Thursday after they published a story alleging she knew about accusations that her husband, Rev. Cordell Jenkins, had engaged in the trafficking of a minor.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor