Basketball legend Bobby Knight was investigated by FBI and US Army over alleged groping incident

Notoriously hot-tempered Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight was investigated by the FBI on charges that he groped four women he met through a speaking engagement at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).

The Washington Post reported Friday that Knight groped, harassed or inappropriately touched a number of women during his trip to Ft. Belvoir, VA in July of 2015. Four of them pressed charges against the former NCAA coach — who was fired by the university in 2000 after allegations that he subjected players to years of bullying, choked a player who angered him and threw a chair during a court-side meltdown.