Facebook's Training Documents: 'We Protect White Men'

How does Facebook determine whether a post reported for abuse gets taken down, or how an account gets suspended? The moderation guidelines, which must cover every eventuality for the 2-billion-user social network, are among the company’s most controversial and secretive policies, and the complex flow chart of factors is rarely glimpsed by regular Facebook users. A new report from ProPublica elaborates on this convoluted process, which Facebook’s team of 7,500 content moderators must learn the ins and outs of. One hugely ill-conceived slide used for training asks, “Which of the below subsets do we protect?” Female drivers, black children, or white men? The answer is … white men, illustrated, naturally, by a picture of the Backstreet Boys.