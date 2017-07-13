Exclusive: Video shows Trump with Russian associates tied to email controversy - CNNPolitics.com

Video obtained exclusively by CNN offers a new look inside the web of relationships now at the center of allegations of collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russia.

The video shows the future President Donald Trump attending a dinner with an Azerbaijani-Russian family who became Trump's business partners in Las Vegas in June 2013. It also shows their publicist, Rob Goldstone, who would later send Donald Trump Jr. the emails that have brought the eldest Trump son to the center of the controversy over possible collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russia.