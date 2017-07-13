Investigators Probing Possible Coordination Between Kushner Digital Operation and Russia | Mediaite

Congressional investigators looking in to potentially illicit ties between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia are probing whether Jared Kushner’s digital operation “helped guide Russia’s sophisticated voter targeting and fake news attacks on Hillary Clinton,” according to McClatchy.
Investigators believe that the extensive efforts on behalf of Kremlin-sponsored actors to disseminate negative and fake news about Clinton must have had American help coordinating where in the country to target those efforts:
Congressional and Justice Department investigators are focusing on whether Trump’s campaign pointed Russian cyber operatives to certain voting jurisdictions in key states – areas where Trump’s digital team and Republican operatives were spotting unexpected weakness in voter support for Hillary Clinton, according to several people familiar with the parallel inquiries.