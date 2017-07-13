Nevada governor declares 'statement of emergency' amid marijuana shortage | FOX21News.com

Nevada’s governor has endorsed a statement of emergency declared for recreational marijuana regulations after the state’s tax authority declared that many stores as running out of weed.
The Nevada Tax Commission said in a statement it will consider emergency regulations on Thursday to provide a structure for marijuana distribution to retailers. It would allow for liquor wholesalers to get in on the marijuana business, according to KSTU–FOX 13.
Nevada governor declares 'statement of emergency' amid marijuana shortage
