Nevada governor declares 'statement of emergency' amid marijuana shortage | FOX21News.com

Nevada’s governor has endorsed a statement of emergency declared for recreational marijuana regulations after the state’s tax authority declared that many stores as running out of weed.

The Nevada Tax Commission said in a statement it will consider emergency regulations on Thursday to provide a structure for marijuana distribution to retailers. It would allow for liquor wholesalers to get in on the marijuana business, according to KSTU–FOX 13.

