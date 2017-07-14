Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 199 Seeds: 5617 Comments: 79106 Since: Jan 2009

Trump Jr.'s Lawyer Drops Bombshell to NBC News: There Was a 6th Person in Meeting With Russian Lawyer

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: ijr.com
Seeded on Fri Jul 14, 2017 7:20 AM
Discuss:

Hours after the revelation that there was a former Soviet operative in attendance at the meeting between Donald Trump Jr and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, another bombshell has been dropped.

During a segment on “Morning Joe” Friday morning, co-host Willie Geist revealed that Trump Jr.'s lawyer, Alan Futerfas, had called into NBC News claiming that there was another person — in addition to Trump Jr, Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner, the Russian lawyer, and the former Soviet operative — in attendance a the meeting.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor