Trump Jr.'s Lawyer Drops Bombshell to NBC News: There Was a 6th Person in Meeting With Russian Lawyer

Hours after the revelation that there was a former Soviet operative in attendance at the meeting between Donald Trump Jr and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, another bombshell has been dropped.

During a segment on “Morning Joe” Friday morning, co-host Willie Geist revealed that Trump Jr.'s lawyer, Alan Futerfas, had called into NBC News claiming that there was another person — in addition to Trump Jr, Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner, the Russian lawyer, and the former Soviet operative — in attendance a the meeting.