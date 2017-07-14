Swimming trunk: elephant rescued from ocean 10 miles off Sri Lanka coast | Video | The Guardian

An elephant has been rescued from the ocean about 10 miles (16km) off Sri Lanka’s north-east coast, the country’s navy has said.
Navy personnel said the pachyderm was caught in a current off the coast near the town of Kokkilai and dragged into the ocean, where it was spotted by a patrol boat.
Department of Wildlife officials and another navy vessel were despatched to the area and helped drag the animal back to shore in a 12-hour rescue.
