Ex-KGB agent: 'I guarantee you' that one or more Russian spies attended Trump Tower meeting

A former Russian agent told CNN on Saturday that he “guarantees” that there was at least one Russian intelligence operative at the June 9 meeting at Trump Tower that included Kremlin-aligned attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya and Russian-born lobbyist and former Soviet military intelligence officer Rinat Akhmetshin.

East German-born Jack Barsky — who once spied for Russia in the U.S. — said that he intimately understands how Russia’s intelligence agencies operate.