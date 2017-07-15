Newsvine

Black Tennessee woman says white doctor greeted her as 'Aunt Jemima'

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
A Memphis, TN woman was appalled and hurt to be greeted by her white physician as “Aunt Jemima” at a recent appointment — the caricatured “mammy” figure the Quaker Oats company uses to sell pancake mix and syrups.

The New York Daily News said that Lexi Carter was at an appointment with her longtime dermatologist Dr. James Turner on July 11 when he entered the room with a young female trainee and said, “Hi, Aunt Jemima.”

