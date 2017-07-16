A “biological annihilation” of wildlife in recent decades means a sixth mass extinction in Earth’s history is under way and is more severe than previously feared, according to research.
Scientists analysed both common and rare species and found billions of regional or local populations have been lost. They blame human overpopulation and overconsumption for the crisis and warn that it threatens the survival of human civilisation, with just a short window of time in which to act.
Earth's sixth mass extinction event under way, scientists warn | Environment | The Guardian
Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded on Sun Jul 16, 2017 9:07 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment