Donald Trump Jr. has hired New York lawyer Alan Futerfas to represent him in ongoing investigations regarding his father Donald Trump and his potential ties to Russia, according to Reuters. Futerfas, a criminal defense lawyer, has had experience in the past representing members of organized crime mobs, particularly the Gambino, Genovese, and Colombo families.
Donald Trump Jr. Hires Crime Mob Lawyer for Russia Investigation
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Jul 16, 2017 9:16 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment