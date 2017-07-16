Newsvine

Sekulow says Trump Jr meeting was fine because Secret Service didn't stop it

Seeded by Loretta Kemsley
Sun Jul 16, 2017
Donald Trump’s attorney, who has made it very clear he does not represent Donald Trump Jr., busted out a brand new defense for the president’s son’s meeting with a Russian lawyer who offered “damaging information” on Hillary Clinton that supposedly came from the Russian government: obviously the meeting was on the up and up because the Secret Service let it happen.

