Whoopi Goldberg was incensed with elected officials in Washington for their failure to find solutions for Americans on healthcare.
“The View” host began Tuesday’s show asking that the audience “bow their heads for the death of the GOP health bill.”
Conservative co-host Jedediah Bila said that she is frequently attacked by angry “liberals,” who, she said, call her heartless for trying to take away people’s health care.
Whoopi Goldberg rails against GOP Senate to 'get with the program' on healthcare: 'We want what you've got'
Tue Jul 18, 2017
