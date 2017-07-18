Catholic Church Blames Women for Domestic Violence: 'They Should Obey Men' | Neon Nettle

The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Toledo, Braulio Rodriguez, told his congregation that wives could avoid being hit by doing what they are told. One of the highest-ranking clerics in the Vatican has spoken out about domestic violence, saying that women only have themselves to blame for "not obeying men".
The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Toledo, Braulio Rodriguez Plaza, told his congregation that wives should "do what they're told" if they want to avoid being beaten.
Catholic Church Blames Women for Domestic Violence: 'They Should Obey Men'
