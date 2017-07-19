Russian Lawyer From Don Jr. Meeting Wants To Quell 'Mass Hysteria'

By now we all know about the meeting between Natalia Veselnitskaya, Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort, and a small cast of other characters including an ex-Soviet intelligence officer. It’s widely agreed that at the very least, the meeting — ostensibly about lifting sanctions on the adoption of Russian children by Americans, though also purportedly about getting dirt on Hillary Clinton — looked bad. At worst, some are saying it could have been treason. Veselnitskaya has a different term for the whole mess: “mass hysteria.” And she’s ready to testify to Congress about it,

“I’m ready to clarify the situation behind this mass hysteria — but only through lawyers or testifying in the Senate,” Veselnitskaya said in a Tuesday interview with Russia’s state news channel, RT TV.