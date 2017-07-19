Newsvine

Russian Lawyer From Don Jr. Meeting Wants To Quell 'Mass Hysteria'

By now we all know about the meeting between Natalia Veselnitskaya, Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort, and a small cast of other characters including an ex-Soviet intelligence officer. It’s widely agreed that at the very least, the meeting — ostensibly about lifting sanctions on the adoption of Russian children by Americans, though also purportedly about getting dirt on Hillary Clinton — looked bad. At worst, some are saying it could have been treason. Veselnitskaya has a different term for the whole mess: “mass hysteria.” And she’s ready to testify to Congress about it,

“I’m ready to clarify the situation behind this mass hysteria — but only through lawyers or testifying in the Senate,” Veselnitskaya said in a Tuesday interview with Russia’s state news channel, RT TV.

