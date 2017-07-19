Senate WILL hold a vote on Obamacare repeal next week | Daily Mail Online

Despite Tuesday's news that he lacks enough support from Senate Republicans to pass an Obamacare repeal bill, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will force a vote next week.

Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska announced Tuesday that they would refuse to support legislation repealing the Affordable Care Act with a two-year delay for a replacement to be devised.

With only 52 seats in the 100-member Senate, McConnell could afford only two defections.

But he said defiantly on the Senate floor on Wednesday that he will call their bluff.