3 GOP women were left out of the Senate's Obamacare repeal effort. They just tanked it. - Vox

t’s the “revenge of the GOP women,” Associated Press congressional reporter Alan Fram pointed out, as it became apparent that Republicans would soon have no choice but to throw in the towel on their Obamacare repeal efforts.

By Tuesday afternoon, three Republican senators — all women — had come out against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s plan to push a vote on a clean Obamacare repeal bill — enough to sink it altogether. Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) confirmed they would not vote for a repeal bill that delayed enacting the policy by two years.