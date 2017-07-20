Newsvine

Mueller to examine Trump business as part of Russia probe: report | TheHill

Seeded on Thu Jul 20, 2017 8:16 AM
Robert Mueller is looking into President Trump's business transactions as part of the ongoing probe into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russians who sought to influence the 2016 election, according to a Thursday report by Bloomberg. 
 

 
The news comes a day after Trump told The New York Times that Mueller would cross a line if he expanded the probe to his business ties. 
 
Mueller is the special counsel appointed by the Justice Department to investigate Russian election meddling and alleged collusion by members of the Trump campaign.

