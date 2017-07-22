Trump's unhinged tweets built the brand that made him president | Afua Hirsch | Media | The Guardian

If it weren’t for the small matter of Britain going to the polls, 8 June 2017 might be remembered for a very different reason. After a Twitter rampage of unprecedented destruction – harassing the mayor of London just hours after a terror attack, ending diplomatic ties with Qatar, and sabotaging his own supreme court appeal on immigration – it was the same day Donald Trump’s Twitter stream fell silent. The president who singlehandedly weaponised the social media site as a means of state-sponsored trolling, finally stepped away from his phone.