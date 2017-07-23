Security Robot Given The Gift Of Intelligence Chooses To Drown Itself - Pedestrian TV

You might remember the excellent tale from a couple of months ago about the robot cop in California which inspired feelings of such deep rage in some drunk guy that he elected to beat the everliving shit out of it. I salute him for his courage in taking the challenges of automation head on.

Now, it looks like the same brand of robot has faced another challenge: the crippling, suffocating burden of intelligence.

According to a photo posted to Twitter, a Knightscope brand security robot, upon being granted the gift of artificial intelligence, chose to use it to promptly kill itself.