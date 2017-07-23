Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 200 Seeds: 5646 Comments: 79407 Since: Jan 2009

Security Robot Given The Gift Of Intelligence Chooses To Drown Itself - Pedestrian TV

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: pedestrian.tv
Seeded on Sat Jul 22, 2017 10:14 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

You might remember the excellent tale from a couple of months ago about the robot cop in California which inspired feelings of such deep rage in some drunk guy that he elected to beat the everliving shit out of it. I salute him for his courage in taking the challenges of automation head on.
Now, it looks like the same brand of robot has faced another challenge: the crippling, suffocating burden of intelligence.
According to a photo posted to Twitter, a Knightscope brand security robot, upon being granted the gift of artificial intelligence, chose to use it to promptly kill itself.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor