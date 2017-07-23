Newsvine

'Bad Girls Advice' Facebook Group Shut Down Over @!$%#ed Bestiality Post - Pedestrian TV

The notorious Bad Girls Advice, a Facebook group purporting to be a place where "women can be themselves" has been shut down following an extremely messed-up series of posts. 
A member of the group forwarded screenshots to us of a post that seemed to be not only supporting and defending bestiality, but admitting to participate in it. 

