Children Of The Most Notorious Murderers In History

Contrary to popular belief, serial killers aren’t usually weirdos who live alone and don’t function in the outside world. They tend to be highly functioning, personable people living openly in society. Many have families of good jobs, are involved in community activities, and are very social.

Such is the case with many of the notorious serial killers on this list. They were your typical loving parents, who if you saw on the streets you wouldn’t think twice about. Of course you have your typical psychotic cult leader in the mix, but for the most part, these infamous murderers were your average Joe.

Unfortunately, the children of these butchers had to figure out how to deal with their parent’s crazy past, while fighting off the media and critics for most of their lives. Not to mention they had the constant concern that either they or their children would inherit their parent’s killer genes and instincts.