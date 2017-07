Warning: Disturbing content

EXCLUSIVE

HE drugged her so he could rape her daughters and was starting to groom his own biological daughter when the police were called, but the nightmare is not yet over for Rachel Knight*.

Even with ex-husband in prison, locked up as a convicted paedophile, child rapist and poisoner, Barry John Roberts* continues to persecute her via the justice system.

“He drugged me, drugged my daughter and raped her for years, now he’s trying to rob me,” she said.