American healthcare is at a crossroads. It's time to talk universal healthcare | Farzon A Nahvi | Opinion | The Guardian

The single most disheartening line I tell my patients every day is: “Let’s focus on your health, that is the only thing that is important right now.”

Physicians across the country repeat this line almost verbatim whenever a patient expresses any concern about cost. It helps reaffirm our purpose – we went into medicine to save lives, not manage finances – but mostly, it is a way to deflect our discomfort with the truth: we have no idea, and no way of finding out, how much your blood test, CT scan or surgical procedure will cost you.

Senate will vote to repeal Obamacare without replacement, after new healthcare bill stumbles

Read more

With the rise of high-deductible insurance plans, there has been a palpable increase in the number of patients who want to know the costs of their tests before they are ordered. This is entirely understandable when people are paying over $13,000 a year in out-of-pocket expenses despite having insurance. Unable to access prices or actually shop around, however, patients begin to decide which parts of their care they can forego altogether.