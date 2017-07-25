To appease male fans, Doctor Who announces every Dalek will have visible penis - The Beaverton

After severe backlash from male fans following the casting of Jodie Whittaker as the first-ever female Doctor, the producers of Doctor Who have announced that every single Dalek in the new series will have a penis and testicles visible at all times.

“We thought people would be excited by Jodie because she’s such an accomplished actress,” said showrunner Chris Chibnall. “But the fans have spoken: good sci-fi needs dicks and balls, apparently.”