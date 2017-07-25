To appease male fans, Doctor Who announces every Dalek will have visible penis - The Beaverton

Newsvine

Doctor Who announces every Dalek will have visible penis

Tue Jul 25, 2017
After severe backlash from male fans following the casting of Jodie Whittaker as the first-ever female Doctor, the producers of Doctor Who have announced that every single Dalek in the new series will have a penis and testicles visible at all times.

“We thought people would be excited by Jodie because she’s such an accomplished actress,” said showrunner Chris Chibnall. “But the fans have spoken: good sci-fi needs dicks and balls, apparently.”

