McCain's return cheers fellow Republican senators - Houston Chronicle

Applause and whoops greeted Sen. John McCain, who is battling brain cancer, as he returned to the Capitol on Tuesday to vote for moving ahead on legislation to dismantle Obamacare

The 80-year-old McCain had a visible scar above his left eye after doctors removed a blood clot earlier this month. Days after the surgery, the senator disclosed that he had a brain tumor and had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

"Stop listening to the bombastic loudmouths on the radio, TV and internet. To hell with them!" the feisty McCain said in a speech on the Senate floor.

He bemoaned the lack of legislative action in Congress. McCain also said he would not vote for the current GOP version of the repeal and replace bill.