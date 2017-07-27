White House threatens to retaliate against Alaska if their senator votes against Trumpcare

\

On Wednesday morning, President Trump criticized Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) on Twitter, accusing her of letting “Republicans, and our country, down” by voting against a motion to proceed on health care discussion the day before.

But that wasn’t all. According to a report in Alaska Dispatch News, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke called Murkowski and the junior senator from Alaska, Dan Sullivan (R), to inform them that Murkowski’s vote “had put Alaska’s future with the administration in jeopardy.”