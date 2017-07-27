Trump wants to prosecute his political opponents. These members of Congress want to help him.

While publicly humiliating his attorney general during a string of tweets posted Tuesday, President Trump called for new, arbitrary prosecutions of his political opponents.

Donald J. Trump ✔ @realDonaldTrump

Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign - "quietly working to boost Clinton." So where is the investigation A.G. @seanhannity

3:03 AM - Jul 25, 2017

Donald J. Trump ✔ @realDonaldTrump

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!

3:12 AM - Jul 25, 2017