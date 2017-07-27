Trump wants to prosecute his political opponents. These members of Congress want to help him.

While publicly humiliating his attorney general during a string of tweets posted Tuesday, President Trump called for new, arbitrary prosecutions of his political opponents.
Donald J. Trump ✔ @realDonaldTrump
Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign - "quietly working to boost Clinton." So where is the investigation A.G. @seanhannity
Donald J. Trump ✔ @realDonaldTrump
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!