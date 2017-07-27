No, Teen Vogue, the backlash to your anal sex article was not rooted in homophobia

Many of you read (and were likely angered by) an article published earlier this month at Teen Vogue called “Anal Sex: What You Need to Know.” The piece is framed as a body positive sex ed lesson — it claims to explain anatomy, address sexual health, and challenge traditional “penis in vagina” sex. In order to avoid expected backlash to an article about anal sex in a magazine aimed at teen girls and young women, the author, Gigi Engle includes a caveat early on:

“Even if you do learn more and decide anal sex is not a thing you’d like to try, it doesn’t hurt to have the information.

If you’re not comfortable reading about anal sex, that’s perfectly OK, too. We have plenty of other articles around a variety of issues and wellness. Feel free to click out if you’d like! No pressure at all.”

See! You can’t be mad — it’s your own fault for reading the thing in the first place. Buyer beware.