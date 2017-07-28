Here's the Man Who Predicted the GOP's Obamacare Mess - NBC News

The Ohio Republican has largely stayed out of the spotlight since leaving his perch as the head of the House GOP in 2015, but the few comments he's made publicly about health care reveal he is still closely watching Washington. And his more than two decades in Congress have allowed him to assess even the rockiest political landscapes with smooth precision.

Boehner said back in February that — despite the GOP’s control of the House, Senate and White House — his former colleagues would not be able to fully repeal the Affordable Care Act.

"In the 25 years I served in the United States Congress, Republicans never, ever, one time, agreed on what a healthcare proposal should look like. Not once," Boehner said at a health care conference in Florida at the time.