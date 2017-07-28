Newsvine

How the Republican Effort to Repeal Obamacare Came Crashing Down | The New Yorker

At about 1:40 on Friday morning, Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, stood behind a lectern in the U.S. Senate, his left hand in his pocket, and said, “So, Mr. President, this is clearly a disappointing moment.” A few minutes earlier, the Senate had narrowly voted down a so-called skinny-repeal bill, which was McConnell’s latest ploy to keep alive the Republican Party’s seven-and-a-half-year effort to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. The bill would have eliminated some parts of Obamacare, including the individual mandate. Perhaps more importantly, its passage would have tossed the ball to a House-Senate conference committee, where a more comprehensive demolition plan could have been worked up.

