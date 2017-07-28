Donald Trump's State of Mind, and Ours | The New Yorker

The latest victims of a “hot mike,” that miraculous conduit of political candor, are Senator Susan Collins, the Republican from Maine, and her colleague Jack Reed, the Rhode Island Democrat. During a lull in an Appropriations subcommittee meeting on Tuesday, Collins and Reed kibbitzed about the President’s state of mind, including his evident confusion about basic legislative procedure.

“I think he’s crazy,” Reed said, in a low voice.

“I’m worried,” Collins replied.

“I don’t say that lightly, as kind of, you know, ‘a goofy guy,’ ” Reed went on. “The, uh, this thing, you know, if we don’t get a budget deal—”

“I know,” Collins said.

“We’re going to be paralyzed, D.O.D.”— the Department of Defense— “everything is going to be paralyzed.”

Collins ventured that the President appears unfamiliar with the spending cap, passed in 2011, called the Budget Control Act. “I don’t even think he knows that there is a B.C.A,” she said.