Newsvine has been about friends

By Loretta Kemsley
Fri Jul 28, 2017 3:40 PM
My first and most enduring love There's nothing more beautiful than horses running free.

As most of you know, I've thought about leaving Newsvine for quite some time. I haven't simply because of my friends here. I value you. You're wonderful. You'll be all I'll miss about this place.

At this point, I doubt I'll join another forum. I won't have many friends there. Those I would have there would all be from here. I intend to get in touch with my friends here via email. I've even thought about setting up a yahoo group for that purpose. I also welcome any friends who want to contact me via email.

My time will be better spent writing for publication and indulging myself in other real life activities. I started reclaiming these interests months ago and am enjoying them immensely. I've found several websites, like skillshare and life reimagined that entice me to look forward rather than back.

Most of you know I don't make snap decisions, and this isn't one of them. I'll probably fluctuate back and forth over the next few months just like I have the last few months. That's okay with me because when this place closes, it'll push me in the right direction.

I've learned a lot here and appreciate all of you who have helped me learn it and have stood by my in support through thick and thin.. It's been wonderful. My life will suffer if we never meet again, so let's be sure that doesn't happen.

 

