Why childish men call women lesbians

The first time I was called a lesbian by a whiny male was in the fourth grade. I'd just swatted a baseball beyond the outfield at school. He missed it and the other boys yelled at him.I didn't know what a lesbian was, but I knew it must be an insult of some kind.
The same boy called me a lesbian again in the sixth grade when I rebuffed his attempt to put his arm around me. He wasn't the only guy to call me a lesbian because I didn't want to date them. What's up with that? Why the need to insult a woman who you liked well enough to ask out?
Out of curiosity, I looked it up on the Internet. Seems there's a slew of women who've run into the same whiny men. Here's a few of their comments on the topic:
Most straight men freak out if you so much as hint at thinking they could be gay. So when a guy calls a straight woman a lesbian he thinks he is hurting her. The problem is most women are not like men in that regard. Most of us dont view being a lesbian as less womanly the way a lot of straight guys view gay as less manly and therefore go out of our way to prove we aren't. If you want to hurt a woman call her fat. The lesbian bit doesn't really work. ???????????
It's just another indication that the person doing the "insulting" is "immature". Truth be told, it is mainly men who have been "jilted" that tend to use the "lesbian" label as an insult. That way they don't come across as being a loser who was turned down by a "normal" woman. It's a way of keeping their male ego intact. Silly men! transplanted_fireweed
Because some people see homosexuals as sick or dirty people, so they use the terms as insults. They are too immature to realise that homosexuals are people, and that by acting the way they do, they are only making fools of themselves. kumorifox ·
he's just trying to save his reputation in front of his friends. He doesn't want people to know that he got turned down by a girl so he's saying "Oh well it's because she a lesbian" so his friends will laugh and wont think he's a total loser lol [which he is] [♥][x °tiαЯα° x][♥]