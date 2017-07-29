Why childish men call women lesbians

The first time I was called a lesbian by a whiny male was in the fourth grade. I'd just swatted a baseball beyond the outfield at school. He missed it and the other boys yelled at him.I didn't know what a lesbian was, but I knew it must be an insult of some kind.

The same boy called me a lesbian again in the sixth grade when I rebuffed his attempt to put his arm around me. He wasn't the only guy to call me a lesbian because I didn't want to date them. What's up with that? Why the need to insult a woman who you liked well enough to ask out?

Out of curiosity, I looked it up on the Internet. Seems there's a slew of women who've run into the same whiny men. Here's a few of their comments on the topic: