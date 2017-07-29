Counterpunch: Gore Vidal responds to Charlton Heston's denial of homosexuality in Ben Hur - June 17, 1996 | By Gore Vidal -latimes

On March 17, Sunday Calendar published a letter from Charlton Heston in which he said that Gore Vidal's account of their involvement in the making of the film "Ben-Hur" "irritates the hell out of me." Heston was particularly incensed at a statement made by Vidal in the recent documentary film "The Celluloid Closet," and quoted in Calendar, in which Vidal said that--without Heston's knowledge--he had written a scene into the film that implied a homosexual relationship between Heston's character and another. Here is the Heston letter reprinted and Vidal's response.

The deserved success of "The Celluloid Closet" has set all sorts of odd birds atwitter of which easily the oddest is the spokesperson for the National Rifle Assn. and general flak for the National Review, one Charlton "Chuck" Heston. Over the years, I have told the story of how, faced with a hopeless script for "Ben-Hur," I persuaded the producer, Sam Zimbalist (this was an MGM film and the writer worked not with the director but the producer; later the director, in this case William Wyler, weighed in) that the only way one could justify several hours of hatred between two lads--and all those horses--was to establish, without saying so in words, an affair between them as boys; then, when reunited at picture's start, the Roman, played by Stephen Boyd, wants to pick up where they left off and the Jew, Heston, spurns him. This is the scene that was shot and this is the scene that viewers of "The Celluloid Closet" watched, with my commentary. Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan wrote that "seeing an appropriate clip makes a strong case for the truth of Vidal's assertion that Boyd was in on the scheme while Heston was not."