We don't care if you can see our nipples through our tops

Tennis legend Serena Williams’ nipples stole the show at Wimbledon during one of her games.

No, it wasn’t the fact she was competing for her seventh title and is all around life goals (not to mention her appearance in Beyonce’s Sorry was the gift we have all been waiting for) – it was that her goddamn nipples were showing through her top and no one would shut up about it.

Jess C @CordyCat3456

I wouldn't usually comment on another woman's body, but could someone give Serena Williams something to cover her nipples...very distracting

I know right? How could she? It’s damn obvious that’s the only thing anyone would even notice. She should have been more careful. Could she even playing tennis with them just there?

Ross Gray @RossJohnGray

Serena Williams' nipples looking like they can cut glass here

By this point every woman should be thinking hell no. And rightfully so.

Fuck that. Fuck everything about that.

We’re already trying hard enough to free the actual nipple and now we have to worry about a little nipple action through our clothes?

Nope.

Serena shouldn’t give a fuck and neither should we.