Alabama man accused of rape in Megan Rondini case takes out full-page attack ad against her

The Tuscaloosa man accused of rape in Megan Rondini’s tragic case has taken out a full-page advert to attack the student, who took her own life, in the local newspaper.

The ad is entitled “Character Assassination in the Internet Age” and claims the encounter between Megan and TJ Bunn, the son of a wealthy Alabaman family who calls himself “Sweet T,” was “consensual.”

It adds there are text messages that exonerate Bunn and that Megan’s lawyers are somehow trying to profit from the case.