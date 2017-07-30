Florida bros who dragged shark behind high-speed boat for social media fame abused animals before

The men who recorded themselves dragging a shark at “high speed” have previously documented themselves torturing other animals, the New York Post reports.
In one image—posted on Facebook by an outraged citizen—two men identified as Bo Benac and Nicholas Burns Easterling pour beer in the mouth of a large grouper. The driver of the boat from the “high speed” video is identified in the post as Michael Wenzel.
