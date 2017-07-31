Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 



'This can't be real': Trump's State Dept. is getting pummeled for its 'blatantly incorrect' spin on new Russia sanctions

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Mon Jul 31, 2017 12:53 PM
The White House announced Friday that President Donald Trump would sign new sanctions on Russia.

The sanctions were passed with near-unanimous votes in the House of Representatives and Senate in response to Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections and its annexation of Crimea.

But the U.S. State Department described the new sanctions as an attempt to warm up to the country.

