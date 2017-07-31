The White House announced Friday that President Donald Trump would sign new sanctions on Russia.
The sanctions were passed with near-unanimous votes in the House of Representatives and Senate in response to Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections and its annexation of Crimea.
But the U.S. State Department described the new sanctions as an attempt to warm up to the country.
'This can't be real': Trump's State Dept. is getting pummeled for its 'blatantly incorrect' spin on new Russia sanctions
