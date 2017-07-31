Newsvine

Loretta Kemsley

 

About A Woman's Place Is In The Resistance Articles: 204 Seeds: 5679 Comments: 79877 Since: Jan 2009

'I've had bouts of food poisoning that lasted longer': Internet laughs at the end of Anthony 'Mooch' Scaramucci

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Loretta Kemsley View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Mon Jul 31, 2017 1:02 PM
Discuss:

As soon as Twitter heard the news that Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci was removed from his role as White House Communications Director, they went wild.

“10 days after a crude verbal tirade and even as new chief tries to tame chaos,” New York Times WH correspondent Michael D. Shear tweeted.

Scaramucci had a tumultuous first week with staffers resigning and a series of interviews that depicted him as a loose cannon.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor