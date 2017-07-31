'I've had bouts of food poisoning that lasted longer': Internet laughs at the end of Anthony 'Mooch' Scaramucci

As soon as Twitter heard the news that Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci was removed from his role as White House Communications Director, they went wild.

“10 days after a crude verbal tirade and even as new chief tries to tame chaos,” New York Times WH correspondent Michael D. Shear tweeted.

Scaramucci had a tumultuous first week with staffers resigning and a series of interviews that depicted him as a loose cannon.