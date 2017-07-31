As soon as Twitter heard the news that Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci was removed from his role as White House Communications Director, they went wild.
“10 days after a crude verbal tirade and even as new chief tries to tame chaos,” New York Times WH correspondent Michael D. Shear tweeted.
Scaramucci had a tumultuous first week with staffers resigning and a series of interviews that depicted him as a loose cannon.
'I've had bouts of food poisoning that lasted longer': Internet laughs at the end of Anthony 'Mooch' Scaramucci
Seeded on Mon Jul 31, 2017 1:02 PM
