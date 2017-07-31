Newsvine

Movies aren't very diverse because most directors are white men — and that's not changing

SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Professor Stacy Smith released a report showing a shocking inequality for women, people of color, the disabled and LGBT people in Hollywood films.

During a Monday appearance on CBS This Morning, Smith explained the findings of a 2017 report revealed despite Hollywood being run by a majority of progressive political funders, it still lacks the diversity seen in the rest of the country. Between 2015 and 2016 there was a zero percent change in the number of female speaking characters on film. Yet, Smith found that films that are directed by women often feature much more diversity in race and gender.

“We need more female directors to be calling the shots behind the cameras,” Smith explained.

